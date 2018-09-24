Dalvin Cook calls himself “day to day,” unsure of return

Getty Images

The Vikings had six carries for 14 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Bills. They could use Dalvin Cook, who was inactive with a hamstring injury.

The second-year running back called himself “day to day” for this week, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports. The problem obviously is the Vikings have a short week, with a Thursday night game against the Rams.

Cook said he feels good, giving him a “good chance” to play. But Cook said over the weekend that he “definitely” would return this week. He also had expressed optimism about playing in Week Three before missing practice last week.

Cook played in only four games last season before undergoing season-ending surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament that landed him on injured reserve after he rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns.

He has 26 carries for 78 yards this season.