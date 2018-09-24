Dan Quinn: We’re not looking to add a starting safety

September 24, 2018
After safety Ricardo Allen left Sunday’s game with an injury, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said the team would talk about possibly adding an outside option at the position but said Allen’s diagnosis would play a role in the direction they chose to go.

Since Quinn spoke, we learned that Allen tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. Quinn was back in front of the media on Monday and said that losing their second starting safety — Keanu Neal tore his ACL on opening night — will not put the team in the market for a starting safety.

That means no attempt to trade for Earl Thomas or sign Eric Reid. Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, that “nothing from an off the field standpoint” was involved in a decision not to pursue Reid.

Quinn said the team could use Kemal Ishmael, who is listed as a linebacker, or Jordan Richards at strong safety. Damontae Kazee has been at that spot, but will move to free safety with Allen out of action.

  1. Dumb. The team wants to be a contender and a very good, proven FA safety is out there to be had. They pass. They deserve to lose.

  2. Good luck with Jordan Richards at safety. Sure it’s possible he could improve with the change of scenery, Tavon Wilson wasn’t great in NE and is now a solid starter for the Lions, but pretty much any time Richards was involved in a play he was either taking a horrible angle, getting torched, or taking out his teammates with whiff tackles. He had one forced fumble I believe that I remember, otherwise he never made a single remotely positive play his entire career.

  3. .
    The Falcons division rivals all have top tier offenses. I don’t think they can recover after losing both of their starting safeties. Actually, I don’t think any team could.
    .

  5. Is signing a ‘proven’ free safety that nobody else wants really going to be the answer?
    Giving up a 2nd rounder, or more, when they are going to be needing to replenish the players on D they are going to need to replace as their rookie deals end won’t work either. Signing Thomas after trading for him would be a challenge too. Budget/Cap space and his desire to head to Dallas and/or ‘be paid’ is a roadblock too.

    It’s up to the offense to win shoot outs. That won’t change even with Reid and Thomas.

