Dan Quinn: We’re not looking to add a starting safety

After safety Ricardo Allen left Sunday’s game with an injury, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said the team would talk about possibly adding an outside option at the position but said Allen’s diagnosis would play a role in the direction they chose to go.

Since Quinn spoke, we learned that Allen tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. Quinn was back in front of the media on Monday and said that losing their second starting safety — Keanu Neal tore his ACL on opening night — will not put the team in the market for a starting safety.

That means no attempt to trade for Earl Thomas or sign Eric Reid. Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, that “nothing from an off the field standpoint” was involved in a decision not to pursue Reid.

Quinn said the team could use Kemal Ishmael, who is listed as a linebacker, or Jordan Richards at strong safety. Damontae Kazee has been at that spot, but will move to free safety with Allen out of action.