Doug Pederson expects Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles to practice this week

The Eagles were down two running backs for Sunday’s game against the Colts, but Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles may not be out too much longer.

Head coach Doug Pederson said during his Monday press conference that he thinks both players will be able to practice once the team gets back on the field on Wednesday.

“They’re both day to day right now,” Pederson said. “We’ll evaluate them again tomorrow when the players are in and see. But I would expect, barring any setbacks, they would both be available.”

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was listed as questionable for the game against the Colts despite not being cleared to return to action after offseason shoulder surgery. Pederson said on Monday that Jeffery still has not been cleared, but the team plans “get him in the mix a little bit more” during practice.