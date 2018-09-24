Drew Brees hopes there are many years to come

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees ran for the team’s final two touchdowns in Sunday’s 43-37 overtime win against the Falcons, which made for a nice twist ending on a day when he set a major passing record.

A completion to wide receiver Michael Thomas was the 6,301st of Brees’ career and it moved him past Brett Favre into first place on the all-time list. He added 25 more before the day was out and told Peter King for Football Morning in America that he hopes to continue extending that record for quite a while.

“I love to compete,” Brees said. “I love to work, I love to set a goal, embark on the journey and accomplish the task. So many incredible people in my life have put me in position to succeed. So many who have helped make me a confident person when maybe I was lacking in it in some parts of my life. So an accomplishment like this is for them too. A lot of receivers caught those passes. I hope they’re proud. This is for them, too. I’ve had the same head coach, Sean Payton, the same offensive coordinator, Pete Carmichael, for all my years here, and the same quarterback coach, Joe Lombardi, for 11 of the 13 years. This is for them, too. I’m having a lot of fun playing still. I hope there are lots more years.”

There will be a few more records too. Brees is now 417 yards behind Peyton Manning, so he’ll likely take that crown in Week Five unless he really lights up the Giants next weekend. He’s also 43 touchdowns shy of Manning in passing touchdowns, although Tom Brady is only two touchdowns behind Brees so that number could be a moving target with both quarterbacks planning to stick around for a while.