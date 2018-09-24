Earl Thomas expects fine for missing practices

Getty Images

Before Sunday’s games got underway, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported that the Seahawks are considering a significant fine for safety Earl Thomas after Thomas missed a pair of practices last week.

Head coach Pete Carroll didn’t confirm or deny anything on that front after his team beat the Cowboys, but Thomas said he believes the team is “definitely going to tax me.” Thomas also suggested he’s fine with that being a tradeoff for not doing more than necessary for a team that has shown no interest in giving him a contract extension.

“I need to make sure my body is 100,” Thomas said, via ESPN.com. “I’m invested in myself. If they was invested in me, I would be out there practicing. But if I feel like anything — I don’t give a damn if it’s small, I’ve got a headache — I’m not practicing. But I don’t want that to be taken the wrong way. I know I’m going to get fined. But that’s just where I’m at with that.”

Thomas said several times this offseason that he wants a new contract or a trade to a team that will give him one, but wound up reporting to the Seahawks before Week One. The Cowboys came up often as a potential trade partner and Thomas said on Sunday that coaches from the team asked him if he’s “ready” for a trade on Monday, although he added he wasn’t sure if they were just joking around.