Evan Engram set to miss time with sprained MCL

Posted by Josh Alper on September 24, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Giants ruled tight end Evan Engram out of Sunday’s game shortly after he left with a knee injury and the natural fear was that Engram suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

Engram was wearing a brace on the knee after the game and said that he didn’t know the extent of the injury. Word has come about the severity of the problem and it does not appear to threaten Engram’s return to action.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Engram has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. Schefter refers to Engram’s status as week to week and it would not be a surprise if Engram is out for a month or more while recovering.

Engram had one catch for 19 yards on Sunday and has 10 catches for 104 yards overall this season. Rhett Ellison took his place in the lineup and caught a touchdown from Eli Manning in the win over the Texans.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Evan Engram set to miss time with sprained MCL

  3. Kareem Jackson dove at his knees and put him out. Barkley also missed plays on a similar hit from Jackson. Jackson administered a similar hit on Sheppard that seemed to rattle Sheppard a bit as well. This all happened in the first half. None of the hits were illegal just very very dangerous.

  4. willyalistentothis says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:48 am
    Kareem Jackson dove at his knees and put him out. Barkley also missed plays on a similar hit from Jackson. Jackson administered a similar hit on Sheppard that seemed to rattle Sheppard a bit as well. This all happened in the first half. None of the hits were illegal just very very dangerous.
    _________________

    On all three plays, Jackson came in like a missile using his helmet as a weapon. Since none of the hits were to the ball carrier’s head, the refs let Jackson keep going. I’m actually surprised Jackson didn’t give himself a concussion. Then again, he was invisible in the second half…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!