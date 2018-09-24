Evan Engram set to miss time with sprained MCL

Getty Images

The Giants ruled tight end Evan Engram out of Sunday’s game shortly after he left with a knee injury and the natural fear was that Engram suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

Engram was wearing a brace on the knee after the game and said that he didn’t know the extent of the injury. Word has come about the severity of the problem and it does not appear to threaten Engram’s return to action.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Engram has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. Schefter refers to Engram’s status as week to week and it would not be a surprise if Engram is out for a month or more while recovering.

Engram had one catch for 19 yards on Sunday and has 10 catches for 104 yards overall this season. Rhett Ellison took his place in the lineup and caught a touchdown from Eli Manning in the win over the Texans.