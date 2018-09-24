Everson Griffen not at Sunday’s game due to “personal matter”

Getty Images

There’s a strange footnote to Sunday’s bizarre Vikings loss to the Buffalo Bills: Defensive end Everson Griffen, out with a knee injury, wasn’t present at the game.

“He’s having a personal matter and I’m going to leave it at that,” coach Mike Zimmer told reporters after the game.

Social media isn’t leaving it at that, with plenty of speculation, rumors, and #fanswithsources trying to get to the bottom of the situation. Which is understandable, given that so little information has been provided about the situation.

A Vikings spokesman told PFT via text message on Monday that there’s nothing to add to Zimmer’s comment from Sunday. There may be nothing to add, but there’s surely additional information. And someone eventually is going to dig it up.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are only three days away from playing a Thursday night game in L.A. If they don’t have Griffen when they face the Rams, the Vikings will have a hard time avoiding a 1-2-1 start.