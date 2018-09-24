Ezekiel Elliott: Sunday’s loss is on me

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott posted nearly eight yards per carry against the Seahawks on Sunday, but it wasn’t a particularly good day for him.

Elliott had a fumble in the fourth quarter and was penalized for an illegal touch when he caught a pass after stepping out of bounds in the first half. Elliott said he needs to have “better awareness” of where he is on the field and felt the fumble “cost us the game.”

“I had a poor performance today,” Elliott said, via ESPN.com. “Did well in the run game, but overall, I dropped the ball. That loss is on me.”

The Cowboys gave up five sacks and Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, so there’s blame to spare on offense when it comes to who was responsible for putting the team in position to lose in Seattle on Sunday.