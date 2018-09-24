Fitzpatrick throws three INTs as Steelers lead 30-10 at half

Getty Images

FitzMagic was more like FitzTragic in the first half.

The game started well enough for Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers on Monday night. He threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Brate to give the Bucs an early 7-0 lead as they took advantage of a Justin Evans interception of Ben Roethlisberger.

But Fitzpatrick, who threw eight touchdown passes and one interception in the first two games, threw three first-half interceptions. One came in the red zone and another was a pick-six. The Bucs also lost a fumble, with their four giveaways helping Pittsburgh to a 30-10 halftime lead.

Roethlisberger rebounded from the early interception and now is 21-of-25 for 273 yards and three touchdowns. After the Bucs cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 23-10 with 1:15 remaining, Roethlisberger completed 8-of-9 passes for 74 yards as the Steelers went 75 yards in nine plays and 1:09.

Roethlisberger found Ryan Switzer for a 1-yard touchdown with 6 seconds left until halftime in a masterful 2-minute drive.

His other two touchdown passes went to tight end Vance McDonald for 75 yards and to Antonio Brown for 27 yards. McDonald has three catches for 101 yards and the touchdown.

Bud Dupree had the pick-six of Fitzpatrick, returning it 10 yards.

Fitzpatrick has completed 11 of 21 passes for 184 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The first half had four roughing the passer penalties and an unnecessary roughness on Jon Bostic when Fitzpatrick slid on a scramble.