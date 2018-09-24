Hue Jackson makes it official, Baker Mayfield to start this week

AP

Everybody knew it was coming, but it makes it no less dramatic in Cleveland.

The Browns have a new starting quarterback.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Browns coach Hue Jackson confirmed what everyone suspected, that Baker Mayfield will start against the Raiders this week, after he led them to the rare win Thursday against the Jets.

Jackson said Tyrod Taylor would be the backup if healthy, but he’s in the concussion protocol for the third time in 13 months, so that’s likely a moot point this week.

“Baker understands there’s still a lot of work to do,” Jackson said. “Now the other added pressure of being out there first is there. But I think he can handle it. He’s demonstrated that.”

Asked whether the change was permanent, Jackson replied: “He’s the starting quarterback of this football team. Lot of things can happen in long season but he’s the quarterback.”

Translated, as long as Mayfield plays well, he’ll likely be the guy. Taylor was brought in to be a bridge to the No. 1 overall pick, and it just so happens that it was a much shorter bridge than they anticipated.