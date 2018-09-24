Jon Gruden: “It’s hard to trade one of the best players on your franchise”

September 24, 2018
Raiders coach Jon Gruden is having a tough time in his return to coaching, and he acknowledges that his decision to trade Khalil Mack is a part of it.

Gruden said a big part of the challenge during the team’s 0-3 start stems from the fact that he chose to prioritize winning in the future by acquiring the Bears’ next two first-round draft picks over winning now by signing Mack to a long-term contract extension.

“Yeah, it’s hard. It’s hard to trade one of the best players on your franchise. It’s hard. It’s hard on the players. We didn’t get anything for him that’s going to help us this year,” Gruden said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

If Gruden is smart about how he uses the Bears’ first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, and in how he spends all the salary cap savings the Raiders will have because they’re not paying Mack, in the long run he may build a winner in Oakland. In the short term, trading away a great player is hard.

30 responses to “Jon Gruden: “It’s hard to trade one of the best players on your franchise”

  3. They were not going to win now if they kept Mack. Plus he’s not near about to collect his pension. He could have been part of ‘win later.’ Did Gruden get a 10 year deal because he thought it would take 8 to build a winner?

  4. If you could give ~$100M to one out of Gruden, Carr, and Mack, which one would you give it to? And which is the only one the Raiders did *not* give it to?

    Same answer to both questions. And that’s what’s making things hard.

  7. THE best player on your franchise.

    Should have asked Derek Carr to take a pay cut to keep Mack on the team.

    If he said no I would have traded him to a team that needs a QB. Easy decision.

  10. This is what happens when you hire a guy who absolutely positively MUST be the smartest guy in the room. He does things like trade away the best player and then complains about not having the best player.

    Playing pretend QB savant on ESPN is a lot harder than this, eh Chucky?

  12. Gimme a break. If they had kept Mack and paid him what he wanted, the rest of the roster would be filled with rookies, UFAs and cast-offs. It’s not tenable.

    The Bears can afford it – for now – because Trubisky is on a rookie deal, but they won’t win anything of consequence with Mack and in a few years they’ll have the same issue that Oakland did.

  15. I liked what Mckenzie was doin he cleared he was building a promising young roster… and while he did have his part with Gruden coming in, I feel that the owner and Guuden had more to do with it. Unfortunately he’s gonna be the first one out.

  18. List of Quarterbacks that make less money per year than Derek Carr:

    Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Cam Newton, Andrew Luck

  19. hailtothenamechange says:
    September 24, 2018 at 5:03 pm
    If you could give ~$100M to one out of Gruden, Carr, and Mack, which one would you give it to? And which is the only one the Raiders did *not* give it to?

    —————

    Well seeing how Gruden’s salary does not count against the Salary Cap the the answer is…..who cares how much they paid Gruden?

  20. They couldn’t pay him because they paid Carr… I’m pretty sure they paid Carr before Gruden was hired, so that’s not his fault. It’s tough to afford a player like Mack unless you have a QB on his rookie contract, you know, like the Bears… or the Rams… etc. It just seems like a lot of people are missing that very important fact here. The package they got for Mack is perfect for a rebuild, and when you hand a coach a ten year contract, you are giving him time to do just that. The Raiders are not a “Mack” away from the Super Bowl. Mack would have maybe got the Raiders to 8 wins this year instead of 4. I can tell you that you are MUCH better off with 4 wins than 8. Believe that.

  22. firerogergoodell says:
    September 24, 2018 at 5:09 pm
    List of Quarterbacks that make less money per year than Derek Carr:

    Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Cam Newton, Andrew Luck

    ——-

    And that’s also a subset of the list of Quarterbacks with more postseason wins than Derek Carr

  23. Gruden was hired because Oakland is not very good..with or without Mack. It takes more than an offseason and a few games to rebuild. Time will tell, but either way the trade was smart. If you cant win it all in the next two years, why not get the picks?

    Like Chuckie or not, he has to have time to rebuild. Judge him in three years.

  27. nhpats says:
    September 24, 2018 at 5:20 pm
    firerogergoodell says:
    September 24, 2018 at 5:09 pm
    List of Quarterbacks that make less money per year than Derek Carr:

    Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Cam Newton, Andrew Luck

    ——-

    And that’s also a subset of the list of Quarterbacks with more postseason wins than Derek Carr
    ———————–

    I didn’t even include guys on rookie contracts like Carson Wentz and Patrick Mahomes.

    I think it’s pretty clear that Derek Carr is the most overpaid player in the NFL.

  29. Raiders fans should be thanking Gruden for planning ahead and not handing an obscene contract to one dude.

    If you’ve seen them play football games you realize their problems are bigger than one pass rusher.

  30. firerogergoodell says:
    September 24, 2018 at 5:09 pm
    List of Quarterbacks that make less money per year than Derek Carr:

    Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Cam Newton, Andrew Luck

    ——-

    And that’s also a subset of the list of Quarterbacks with more postseason wins than Derek Carr
    ————-

    4 of those guys are over 35, one hadn’t played in 2 years, and another just threw for 65 yds. The only player on that list that should be getting paid more is CAM. how many superbowls did suh, Chandler Jones, jaime Collins, richard seymour, Albert Haynesworth, Darrell Revis, josh norman win for their new teams after they were let go for wanting too much money?? Exactly.

