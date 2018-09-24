Josh Rosen named Cardinals starting QB

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield won’t be the only quarterback making his first NFL start in Week Four.

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks announced at the start of his Monday press conference that Josh Rosen will start at quarterback against the Seahawks in Seattle next Sunday.

“Josh is our starter and it’s his job to lose,” Wilks said.

Rosen came in for his first regular season action after the Bears took a 16-14 lead with 4:31 left to play in the game. Wilks said he was hoping to get Rosen into the game earlier, but the Bears held the ball for just under seven minutes before Cody Parkey‘s field goal put them in the lead.

Wilks said he felt Rosen “handled it well” and did a good job moving the ball. Wilks also talked about Rosen’s mobility being something he feels the team can take advantage of as they look for their first win of the 2018 season.

Rosen threw an interception on fourth down after moving the Cardinals into Bears territory and finished the game 4-of-7 for 36 yards.