Justin Houston: Jimmy G’s injury was his fault, be smart and step out of bounds

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered what appears to be a season-ending knee injury when his knee buckled as he tried to cut back inside rather than stepping out of bounds late in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. Kansas City linebacker Justin Houston says Garoppolo has no one to blame but himself.

“That was his fault,” Houston said. “I pray he’s not hurt, nothing serious, but as a quarterback you should step out of bounds. It was only an inch. That inch wouldn’t have made a difference. You got the yardage you need, you step out of bounds. You got to be smart.”

Houston is right: Garoppolo was surrounded by Chiefs defenders and wasn’t going to gain any significant additional yardage by staying inbounds. He was at the sideline and easily could have stepped out and avoided any contact.

Instead he decided to fight for maybe one extra yard, and that decision probably ended any hopes the 49ers have of making the playoffs. That was not smart.

  1. And if a RB was doing this he would be lauded for ” fighting for extra yards.”

    Granted, I don’t want my QB taking shots and I want him to get out of bounds, but a non contact knee injury can happen at any time.

  2. Maybe Jimmy G. could hear Jim Brown criticizing players that step out of bounds instead of enduring the car wreck. Hopefully the injury is not as bad as feared.

  3. The Whiners weren’t making the playoffs with or without Garoppolo. Let’s be serious. They have no play makers on offense and a defense who is average at best. Still the worst team in the NFC West (maybe tied for worst with the Cards if being generous).

  4. Yes, Jimmy needs to play smarter. All the teams need to use the film footage in their QB rooms to educate the young guys on why you don’t try to make that cut and fight for extra yards. Now Jimmy is down!

  5. But if he doesn’t get hurt, he’d be looked at a tough competitor. I love how the media plays the whole hindsight 20/20 vision game so well. So easy to sit back and judge people from your little office 🙂

  6. Very frustrating as a fan of Garoppolo and the Niners. Such an unintelligent decision. 4th and 9 vs. 4th and 8, there is no difference, live to fight another play.

    The Niners schedule this year was brutal in the beginning. Minny, Detroit, KC, Chargers to start, 3 of them on the road. All they had to do was weather that storm, go 2-2 and the rest of their schedule was very winnable. So frustrating.

    They also have 4 prime time games in a 5 week stretch coming up. A total lost season.

    It’s always risk vs reward. The risk is losing a whole season for the entire franchise and fan base. The reward is a meaningless few inches in a game that was essentially over.
  12. jimmy garoppolo’s knee is like a lizard’s tail.

    jimmy’s knee knew cutting back inside was a bad idea.

    His knee tried to save him… but… it was too late.

  17. in either game – life or football – the margin for error is so small. I mean, one half a step too late or too early and you don’t quite make it. One half second too slow, too fast and you don’t quite catch it. The inches we need are everywhere around us. They’re in every break of the game, every minute, every second. On this team we fight for that inch. On this team we tear ourselves and everyone else around us to pieces for that inch. We claw with our fingernails for that inch. Because we know when add up all those inches, that’s gonna make the difference between winning and losing! Between living and dying! I’ll tell you this, in any fight it’s the guy whose willing to die whose gonna win that inch

  18. Feel bad for JimmyG. Houston is of course right but this is why I think ALL scrambling QBs at the pro level are a bad idea. Yes they make football fun/exciting to watch, but great QBs are hard to find and, in the salary cap era, they’re paid such a huge part of the pot that with every step they take out of the pocket a season or two is on the line – or even longer if the guy is guaranteed much of his long contract like JimmyG is. Scrambling should normally be restricted to 2-a-dime back-ups where it gives them that extra chance on broken plays but are no great loss if the worst happens.

  19. Wow all that money spent by the niners for McKinnon and Jimmy G. in my Jerry Seinfeld voice “That’s a Shame”

  20. Such a freak play for Aladdin.

    Hope the Niners off year can help them draft well this off season to give Aladdin some weapons to throw to.

    Also hope CJ Beathard plays well enough to get a shot as a starter with another team at a later date.

  21. Most teams don’t have a very good QB, so losing yours for the season means your season is pretty much over. You have to be smarter than that. Sure that injury can happen anytime you try to cut anywhere on the field, but did you really need to do that when you are on the sideline to maybe get an extra yard with all those defenders around?

  22. vikesfansteve says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:01 am
    He also dates x-rated stars. So maybe his judgement can be questioned @ times.

    This is what you used for your argument about his judgement? LOL.

  23. vikesfansteve , might want to question your own judgement on being a Vikings fan after one of the biggest , most embarrassing losses a 17 point favorite ever had .

  24. J K says:
    September 24, 2018 at 9:04 am
    He has 137 million reasons why he needs to just go out of bounds there.
    He’s getting that money either way.

  25. Some of you are baffoons. Yes he got hurt trying to extend a play, but it was a non contact injury. He got hurt on the cut to turn up field, not on the impact with the DB. That injury could have happened on any play.

  27. Wants to be iron man. It won’t work. Defensive guys don’t do yoga like QBs instead they lift weights. You can’t take them one on one

  30. I’m a niners fan. Houston is not wrong. After it happened, I was actually yelling at Jimmy G (through my TV) because it was his fault. This could have easily been avoided and it’s really disappointing. Hoping that it’s not worst case scenario.

  33. As I see it, we were going 8-8 this season. Probably worse now. I had no illusions of a playoff run. But I did expect to see growth. Guess we’ll take the higher pick and grow next season. I’m still behind the niners, whoever is the QB.

  34. It’s football folks…..injuries have been part pf the sport since it’s inception and will continue till the game becomes obsolete. The problem NOW with the NFL is they think every type of injury can be eliminated by passing stupid rules. Can’t wait to see new rule will be inacted to prevent this type of injury.

  35. If it didn’t happen on that play, it would have been another where Garoppolo tried to make a cut. His ACL was obviously ready to go since it was non-contact. I’m sure he feels bad enough without the opponent chiming in that it was his own fault.

  36. Topcide

    And if a RB was doing this he would be lauded for ” fighting for extra yards.”

    Granted, I don’t want my QB taking shots and I want him to get out of bounds, but a non contact knee injury can happen at any time.

    They’re Running Backs!! Lol

  37. And if a RB was doing this he would be lauded for ” fighting for extra yards.”
    Granted, I don’t want my QB taking shots and I want him to get out of bounds, but a non contact knee injury can happen at any time.

    The problem is they allow QBs to do this. Players are so scared to hit a QB they pull up when it looks like they are going out of bounds so cutting back in can sometimes get extra yards.

    That being said I’m amazed they didn’t flag Nelson for hitting him.

  38. Fun Fact: 10 years ago Tom Brady tore his knee up vs KC week 1 and now Jimmy G tears his up vs KC week 3. maybe Matt Cassel is available for the Niners

  39. I’m sorry but that’s silly.

    It was a non-contact injury (as most ACL tears are, in fact) on a run-of-the-mill lateral cutback. If his knee tore from that, it was just waiting to tear.

  40. I get that a player’s instinct is to get more yardage. I can’t really disagree with Houston though, even if the injury was a non-contact freak accident.

    What I do take issue with is the non-call on the blatant helmet hit right after his knee went the wrong way.

  41. I don’t get it. I don’t understand the need for every player to start opening his mouth to criticize other players. What does Justin Houston get by criticizing him?

    Call me old fashioned, but I prefer humility, dignity and respect. A fine thing to say would have been, “Man, I hate to see anyone get hurt. He’s out there fighting and competing and the injury is really unfortunate. My heart goes out to the guy.”

    Is that so hard?

  42. There is such a premium for QBs in this league, and a guy like Jimmy needs reps more being a young guy. What’s funny is Football is such an emotional, competitive game.. that’s what fans love.. but the rules, the salary cap, the non guaranteed contracts all squash the emotion that makes the game great. Sadly for me the games border on unwatchable.. uneccesarilly complicated rules… each officiating team interprets nearly every rule differently.. as a fan you can’t trust your eyes.. catch , no catch, PI, no PI, holding? ( can be called on every play).. even the commentators note when refs just let players play.. because it’s rare.. it’s really just a ruined game from what it was.. Watching certain games really feels like watching Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, with predetermined endings.. not saying it is, just saying it feels like it is.. between crazy calls at the end of games, and sudden abilities to make plays that all game did not work.

  43. He is right. I have no sympathy for QB’s anymore with how the league is protecting them. He was probably hoping by cutting the defender would grab a face mask or something and get additional yardage.

  44. “But if he doesn’t get hurt, he’d be looked at a tough competitor.”

    But he did, and it’s his fault. That’s what the article is about, in case you were wondering.

  45. stanleybucasas says: September 24, 2018 at 9:25 am
    “Some of you are baffoons. Yes he got hurt trying to extend a play, but it was a non contact injury. He got hurt on the cut to turn up field, not on the impact with the DB. That injury could have happened on any play.”

    The issue is that he did NOT have to make that cut! A simple stepping out of bounds would have been suffice. Play hard but also need to play smart. Hope he recovers next season so we can see his full potential.

