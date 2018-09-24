Kerryon Johnson didn’t let pressure of streak bother him

Getty Images

The last time the Lions had a 100-yard rusher in a game, Kerryon Johnson was a junior in high school.

And he started hearing about that streak as soon as he was drafted this spring., which made snapping it last night a relief for a lot of people.

“I think it was probably the moment I was drafted [I heard it], I can’t remember for sure,” Johnson said., via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com “I think it was probably around that time. That was the first time I heard it. Obviously it wasn’t the last.

“But it was the last time I really cared about it. Like I said, I came in ready to work, ready to run. We came in ready to work. We came in ready to run. And that’s how we went through the offseason, that’s how we went through fall camp, and that’s how we went through the regular season.”

Johnson’s 101 yards marked the first time the Lions had a 100-yard rusher since Thanksgiving 2013, when Reggie Bush hit that plateau.

It was momentous enough that Lions legend Barry Sanders tweeted out his congratulations, another reminder of how long it has been since they’ve been able to count on the run game around there.