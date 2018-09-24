Mike Vrabel hopes Marcus Mariota will be able to do everything this week

Getty Images

The Titans had to turn to Marcus Mariota at quarterback against the Jaguars on Sunday when Blaine Gabbert suffered a concussion and he earned praise for what he was able to do in the 9-6 win despite a right elbow injury.

That injury limited the plays that Mariota was able to run and head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that there are still throws that Mariota is unable to make. The team will spend the week coming up with a plan to work around those holes, but Vrabel also said that he’s hopeful the situation will improve by the time they face the Eagles next Sunday.

While the team is evaluating what Mariota is able to do, Vrabel said they’ll also be considering their options at backup quarterback.

He said the team is unlikely to keep three quarterbacks active for the game, but Gabbert’s progress in the concussion protocol will determine whether he’s the second one on the active roster. They have Logan Woodside on the practice squad and they’ll have a Saturday afternoon deadline to add him to the 53-man roster.