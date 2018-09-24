Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

LB Matt Milano had a big day in the Bills’ big win.

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard helped set the stage for Sunday’s win.

RB Sony Michel has carried the ball a lot the last two weeks, but it hasn’t helped the Patriots win.

The Jets need more from all corners of the team, not just QB Sam Darnold.

Special teams blunders were a negative for the Ravens in Sunday’s win.

The Bengals offense couldn’t make plays late in Carolina.

One more look back at the first Browns win in a long time.

The Steelers will be looking for a fast start on offense Monday night.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said the playcalling was poor in Sunday’s loss.

The Colts defense couldn’t get off the field on a crucial Eagles drive in the fourth quarter.

Offensive futility was the major reason why the Jaguars lost to the Titans.

Said Titans coach Mike Vrabel, “It’s a crazy game. When it comes down to it, all that matters is finding ways to win.”

The Broncos secondary had some breakdowns against the Ravens.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes scrambled around for almost 10 seconds on a memorable touchdown pass.

The Chargers defense had a frustrating day.

Raiders QB Derek Carr didn’t second guess his decision-making on a crucial interception.

Sunday was a bad day for the Cowboys offense.

The Giants offense showed well for the first time this season.

Red zone defense was essential to Sunday’s Eagles win.

Washington’s offense got more aggressive on Sunday.

Bears K Cody Parkey bounced back from a missed field goal.

The Lions offensive line stepped up on Sunday night.

Said Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, “I missed a couple of throws I usually hit. We dropped a couple ones, chances for big plays. It kind of hurt us. Didn’t get a lot going most of the game.”

A horrid first half from QB Kirk Cousins helped sink the Vikings.

WR Calvin Ridley‘s massive day wasn’t enough to get the Falcons a win.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey showed the full range of his skills in Sunday’s win.

WR Cameron Meredith‘s first Saints catch went for a touchdown.

Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson has had a lot of success on Monday night over the course of his career.

A call for the Cardinals to go with QB Josh Rosen from here.

LB Cory Littleton continues to be a special teams force for the Rams.

49ers CB Richard Sherman hurt his calf on Sunday.

The Seahawks got their run game going.