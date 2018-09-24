Muhammad Wilkerson had surgery, likely season-ending

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson signed a one-year deal with the Packers this offseason, hoping to re-establish his market as a free agent.

That process is going to take another year.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Wilkerson had surgery in Washington last night for what coach Mike McCarthy called a “significant” injury, and will likely be gone for the year.

Wilkerson was taken off the field while wearing an air cast, after he was hit awkwardly by a teammate.

That’s a significant blow to the Packers defense as well as his own financial future, as getting him back together with former Jets coach Mike Pettine was viewed as an important addition.