Raiders trying out kickers in wake of Mike Nugent’s injury

For the second consecutive year, the Raiders have an injury to their kicker that will necessitate signing another one.

Mike Nugent injured his hip in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, coach Jon Gruden said Monday.

“We’ll be working out numerous people,” Gruden said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Nugent made all six field goal attempts and was 4-for-5 on PATs this season.

The Raiders moved on from longtime kicker Sebastian Janikowski in the offseason, letting him leave for the Seahawks in free agency after his contract expired. Janikowski spent last season on injured reserve after injuring his back.

The Raiders signed Giorgio Tavecchio to replace Janikowski, and he made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts and converted on 33 of 34 PATs last season. The team waived Tavecchio on Aug. 3, signing Nugent to compete with rookie Eddy Pineiro in training camp.

Nugent won the job, but his injury will force the Raiders to go to a backup plan at least for the short term.