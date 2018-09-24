Rams lose Aqib Talib for a month, Marcus Peters likely out this week

Getty Images

The Rams will be out both starting cornerbacks this week, and one starting cornerback longer than that.

Rams cornerback Aqib Talib is expected to miss at least a month while Marcus Peters is expected to miss Thursday night’s game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Talib suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sunday, a serious injury that often takes more than a month to heal. And cornerback isn’t a position where you want a player to be struggling with running and cutting.

Peters suffered a calf strain, not as serious an injury, but given that the Rams are playing on Thursday night this week, it seems unlikely that he’ll be able to go.

The Rams are hosting the Vikings on Thursday night, so Kirk Cousins and his receivers will be facing a weakened defense.