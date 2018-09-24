Ravens have 12 touchdowns on 12 red zone trips this season

Getty Images

The Ravens offense made a little history in Sunday’s victory over the Broncos.

With touchdowns on their three trips into the red zone, Elias Sports Bureau reports that they have become the first team in league history to score touchdowns on their first 12 red zone visits in a given season. Alex Collins ran for one of the scores while Buck Allen caught one touchdown and ran for another.

That balance has been in place through the first three games. They’ve scored six touchdowns on the ground and six through the air and seven different players have been responsible for the touchdowns, which quarterback Joe Flacco noted while discussing the successful start to the season.

“We’ve had a good mix,” Flacco said in his postgame press conference. “I think we’ve probably thrown the ball in six times and run the ball in six times. If you can do both of those things, especially when you get down tight inside the 5-yard line … that helps a lot. It takes a lot of pressure off your offense. We’ve got good playmakers, and we put a lot of pressure on the defense with the guys that we have out there.”

The Ravens can keep the streak alive in Pittsburgh next Sunday night.