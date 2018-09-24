Report: 49ers working out Tom Savage

Getty Images

49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. That moves C.J. Beathard into the starting job and leaves the 49ers in need of a backup quarterback.

The 49ers have Nick Mullens on the practice squad, but they apparently are seeking more experience behind Beathard.

San Francisco is bringing in veteran Tom Savage for a workout, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports. The 49ers could bring in other quarterbacks for a look-see, too.

The Saints cut Savage on Sept. 1, and he remains a free agent.

Savage started nine games for Houston after it made him a fourth-round pick in 2014. He has thrown five career touchdowns and seven interceptions.