Report: Andrew Whitworth having minor surgery

Getty Images

The injury news may not be drastic for the Rams, but there’s a lot of it.

According to longtime NFL reporter John Clayton of 710 ESPN Seattle, Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth had minor knee surgery.

Given the short week before Thursday’s game against the Vikings, that may not be a good sign.

Whitworth was injured near the end of yesterday’s win over the Chargers, leaving at the two-minute warning and playing 74 of 77 total snaps.

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib were also injured yesterday, putting them in a potentially difficult situation.