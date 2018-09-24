Report: Everson Griffen also tried to break into teammate’s home

Getty Images

Everson Griffen was not arrested in an incident at a Minneapolis hotel Saturday night, but the Vikings defensive end was arrested later that night.

Seth Kaplan of FOX 9 Sports reports that after Griffen left Hotel Ivy, where police questioned him for threatening to shoot hotel employees, Griffen tried to break into a teammate’s home. Kaplan said Griffen was arrested and now is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

“We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard,” Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in a statement Monday night. “We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”

Griffen’s knee injury kept him from playing against the Bills, and the Vikings called his absence from the sideline Sunday a personal matter.

The first report of Griffen’s run-in with police came earlier Monday night, but in that incident at the hotel, Griffen was allowed to leave on his own after officers responded to a call about a man threatening assault.

UPDATE 11:18 P.M. ET: The Vikings deny the report that Griffen was arrested for trying to break into a teammate’s home, and the TV station since has pulled the erroneous story.