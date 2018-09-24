Report: Everson Griffen involved in weekend incident at Minneapolis hotel

Getty Images

The only explanation the Vikings provided about Everson Griffen‘s absence from Sunday’s game is the defensive end was attending to a “personal matter.” That left it to reporters to track down the reason, and one has.

Ryan Raiche of KSTP-TV reports that Griffen was involved in an incident at a Minneapolis hotel Saturday night. The name of the person verbally threatening to shoot someone was redacted from the police report, but according to Raiche, it was Griffen.

Hotel staff moved into a back office at one point as Griffen paced around the lobby and threatened to assault hotel employees if he wasn’t allowed into his room. No gun was seen, according to police, and Griffen was not arrested.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder told Raiche that the man left on his own and the caller no longer is cooperating.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman provided a statement to Raiche, “We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard. We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”

Griffen has a knee injury that kept him from playing against the Bills.