Report: Jets have reached out to Steelers about trading for Le’Veon Bell

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 24, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

Talk that the Steelers could trade unsigned franchise running back Le'Veon Bell continues, and at least one interested team has been identified.

The Jets have reached out to the Steelers about trading for Bell, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

What would it take to get a deal done? Presumably the Steelers wouldn’t trade Bell for anything less than the compensatory pick they would get if he leaves in free agency next year. That pick would likely be a 2020 third-round pick, so the Jets would at least have to offer something better than that.

But how much are the Jets willing to offer for a player who would come in during the season, need time to learn the playbook, cost $855,000 a week, and potentially leave in free agency in the offseason? The Jets would likely want some kind of assurance that Bell would be willing to sign a long-term deal with them after the season, but no deal could be consummated until after the season.

So getting a deal done will be tricky. But the Jets are at least interested enough to give the Steelers a call.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Report: Jets have reached out to Steelers about trading for Le’Veon Bell

  1. A while back Bell said he wouldn’t come to the Jets regardless of the money.
    And the Jets aren’t anywhere near being a playoff team.
    So why would they want him?
    This isn’t due diligence by their GM Mike Maccagnan.
    Its a stupid move by the Jets GM, and shows he is reactionary and doesn’t have long term plans.
    Use the extra cap money for the Oline or a pass rusher, rather than RB where they are already adequate.

  2. Remember, a 2020 third round comp pick is currently valued as a 2019 fourth rounder at the end of the round. Because the Jets 2019 picks will likely be no lower than in the middle of the rounds, the 2019 Jet fourth round pick would have a market value a half round above a would-be Bell comp pick. That doesn’t mean that would be enough for a trade, but let’s make sure to not pretend that the Jets would have to beat a “2019 third round pick”, because that greatly overvalues the potential comp pick.

  4. So the Jets, as only the Jets would do, are screwing with Bilal Powell, maybe the most underrated RB in the NFL right now–and a damned good one, IMHO–because they think paying large and breaking their future cap space for a diva RB when they already have a solid RB is going to help the Jets get back into the playoffs…when they can’t even beat the Browns?

    And they thought Tannenbaum was bad…Mccagnan is even worse. At least Tannenbaum hired the right HC. And I really do like Todd Bowles. He doesn’t deserve this nonsense!

  5. Bell upon hearing the news: “Hey guys, heh heh, just kidding with the whole holdout thing. I’ll sign the tender tomorrow. K. Thx Bye”.

  6. Don’t see any team desparate enough to give up two picks to rent Bell the rest of the season. Especially after he has already said he doesn’t want to carry the load.

    But more importantly, Bell has to be on a roster before he can be traded.

  8. Tricky smicky. Jets don’t have a 2nd rounder and definitely NO to a first rounder. So, other than that, if you can, sign him to a long term deal and get it done!

  9. This is more applicable if Bell were to sit out the whole year. Then Pittsburgh would have a chance to trade him to someone who could work out a long term deal.

  11. Bell is a snake how could any team trust him to sign a deal with them after the season? This guy is a real PIA.

  12. cost $855,000 a week, and potentially leave in free agency in the offseason?”

    Like any other free agent ever?

  13. If I were the Steelers, I would wait for him to come back and them have every play directed at him. I would run him till he drops. This is also coming from a Ravens fan. They may as well make up for all the time he missed.

  14. As Aron Rodgers would say, RELAX! Can’t kill Mccagnen for doing his due diligence. Why is everyone jumping all over this? He’s doing his job and “kicking the tires” If he pulls the trigger than respond. Also consider the source…Manish M…enough said.

  16. Robert37 says:
    September 24, 2018 at 3:27 pm
    Great move by the Jets(if the Steelers agree) The Dolphins- Jets rivalry has been very weak of late.
    **********************************

    What rivalry is that? The one for second or third place in the division?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!