Vikings deny Everson Griffen was arrested; TV station pulls report

Getty Images

The Vikings deny a report that Everson Griffen was arrested for trying to break into a teammate’s home.

Seth Kaplan of FOX 9 Sports had the report earlier Monday night, prompting denials from the team, and eventually a correction of the erroneous report by the station.

The Vikings defensive end is undergoing a mental health evaluation at a local hospital after an incident at a Minneapolis hotel Saturday night.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media said Griffen has dealt with “a serious, personal health-related issue” for weeks.

“We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard,” Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in a statement Monday night. “We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”