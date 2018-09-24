Getty Images

The Falcons defense has reportedly lost another starter to a major injury.

According to multiple reports, safety Ricardo Allen tore his Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. His partner at safety Keanu Neal and linebacker Deion Jones are already on injured reserve and the Falcons played without defensive end Takk McKinley on Sunday.

Head coach Dan Quinn didn’t say anything about Allen’s diagnosis after the game, but did say that he and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff have talked about adding outside help to counter their losses.

“Yes, Thomas and I discussed that, and we’ll continue to discuss that afterward,” Quinn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We have some other guys with some versatility that we’ll try to plug around. We’ll see what the length of the injuries are. That would certainly make a difference if we went outside to look for somebody else. If it’s shorter term, then likely we’d stay inside.”

Allen signed a three-year extension with the Falcons this summer. Damontae Kazee, Jordan Richards and Keith Tandy are now the safeties in Atlanta. Eric Reid, Tyvon Branch and Mike Mitchell are veteran safeties available as free agents.