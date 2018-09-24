Richard Sherman expected to miss a few weeks with calf strain

Getty Images

The news on 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman‘s injury isn’t great, but it’s better than some feared.

Sherman has a calf strain and will miss a few weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s not great news, but given Sherman’s history of Achilles injuries and the way he was limping on the field on Sunday, there was some fear that it could have been more serious.

Although the 49ers’ defense was torched by the Chiefs on Sunday, Sherman made some nice plays before he was injured, including staying step for step with Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill on a deep ball and knocking the pass away in the end zone.

Sherman has started all three games for the 49ers this season.