Richard Sherman’s calf injury could be costly

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman‘s calf injury could cost him millions.

Under the one-year contract that Sherman negotiated on his own, missing “a few weeks” due to the leg injury likely means missing out on significant incentive payments.

For starters, the injury will jeopardize a $1 million payment based on participating in 90 percent of the team’s snaps. It also will make it much harder to qualify for the Pro Bowl, which comes with a $1 million bonus, or to earn a spot on the Associated Press All-Pro team, which pays out another $2 million.

That’s $4 million that likely will disappear due to the injury.

Sherman also agreed to $2 million in per-game roster bonuses. He’ll lose $125,000 for each game he misses.

The former Seahawks standout has earned a $3 million signing bonus, a $2 million roster bonus, and his $2 million base salary is, as a practical matter, guaranteed. But the $7 million likely won’t become anything close to $13 million, and it may not be much more than $8 million.

Not making it to the Pro Bowl also prevents any guarantees from vesting for 2019, leaving Sherman at a non-guaranteed base salary of $7 million for next season.

Sherman knew that he was tying his compensation to staying healthy and to being available to play at a high level. He surely didn’t think he’d already be facing a multi-week injury in only Week Three.