Scott Linehan will remain Cowboys’ play-caller

The question first was asked after the season-opening loss to the Panthers when the Cowboys had only 232 yards and scored eight points. It was asked again Monday, a day after the Cowboys gained 303 yards in a 24-13 loss to the Seahawks.

Jason Garrett’s answer remains the same: Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan will continue to call the plays for the Cowboys.

“We’re not going to go down that road,” Garrett said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Garrett said the team’s problems are bigger than play-calling.

It’s true the Cowboys have plenty of blame to go around: Their quarterback has thrown for less than 200 yards in nine of the past 11 games; their running back lost a fumble and stepped out of bounds before catching a touchdown pass Sunday; their receivers and tight ends scare no one; and their offensive line isn’t coming close to living up to its reputation.

So Linehan will keep his job for now.

Garrett called the plays in 2011 and 2012, his first two full seasons as head coach, before turning it over to Bill Callahan. Linehan has served as the team’s play-caller since he was hired in 2014.