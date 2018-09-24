Trent Williams having knee surgery, expected back in Week Five

Getty Images

Trent Williams will be taking advantage of the bye week by having knee surgery.

Erin Hawksworth of 106.7 The Fan reports that Williams is having a “very minor procedure” on the same knee that he had more serious surgery on this offseason. He is expected to be OK in time to play on Monday night against the Saints in Week Five.

Williams missed six games while dealing with knee trouble last season, but has only missed two snaps so far this season. He’s helped the team put together the fourth-ranked rushing attack through this point in the season.

Right tackle Morgan Moses sustained a concussion in Sunday’s win over the Packers. If all goes well, the bye week should give him time to clear the concussion protocol.