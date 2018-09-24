Tyrod Taylor not on the practice field today

Getty Images

At some point this afternoon after Browns practice, coach Hue Jackson is expected to name Baker Mayfield his new starter.

But his former starter may be making it a moot point.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, quarterback Tyrod Taylor is not on the practice field with the rest of the team today, after suffering a concussion in last Thursday’s game against the Jets.

While every concussion is different, few players clear the protocol in a week, and this is Taylor’s third appearance in the protocol in the last 13 months.

Jackson will address reporters after practice, at which point we can all say the news is #asexpected.