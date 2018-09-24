Tyrod Taylor not on the practice field today

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 24, 2018, 12:09 PM EDT
At some point this afternoon after Browns practice, coach Hue Jackson is expected to name Baker Mayfield his new starter.

But his former starter may be making it a moot point.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, quarterback Tyrod Taylor is not on the practice field with the rest of the team today, after suffering a concussion in last Thursday’s game against the Jets.

While every concussion is different, few players clear the protocol in a week, and this is Taylor’s third appearance in the protocol in the last 13 months.

Jackson will address reporters after practice, at which point we can all say the news is #asexpected.