William Hayes out for year with torn ACL

Dolphins defensive end William Hayes left Sunday’s win over the Raiders with a knee injury suffered while sacking Derek Carr and he won’t be returning to the lineup this year.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said on Monday that Hayes is done for the year after tearing his ACL. Gase added that the injury happened when Hayes worked to avoid putting his body weight on Carr once the quarterback was on the ground.

“It’s going to be a tough one for us to swallow,” Gase said of Hayes’ injury, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Hayes had two sacks and four tackles in his three games this season.

Defensive end Andre Branch also hurt his knee on Sunday, but is day to day. Defensive tackle Akeem Spence was ejected, which left the Dolphins thin enough that guard Jesse Davis took a snap on defense.