William Hayes tore ACL trying to avoid roughing penalty

Posted by Charean Williams on September 24, 2018, 3:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

William Hayes‘ tore his anterior cruciate ligament while trying to adhere to the new roughing the passer rules. Hayes sacked Derek Carr on third down, but in attempting to avoid landing with his body weight on the Raiders quarterback, Hayes’ right leg got caught as he tried to roll over Carr.

Hayes immediately grabbed his right knee.

“He was trying to not put body weight on the quarterback,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Monday, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “His foot got caught in the ground.”

Gase would not directly blame the rule for Hayes’ injury when asked a followup.

“I’m just telling you what happened,” Gase said. “. . . I’m just telling you what he did.”

The irony is obvious, though. The league’s attempts to protect the quarterback have cost the Dolphins a defensive end for the season.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted about Hayes’ injury, saying the NFL only cares about the health of its quarterbacks.

Hayes made four tackles and two sacks this season. His hit on Marcus Mariota in Week Two injured the Titans quarterback, but Hayes was not penalized or fined for the hit.

“It sucks because he was trying to protect the quarterback while still trying to make the play, and it’s a double-edged sword,” Dolphins defensive lineman Akeem Spence said. “What do you expect us to do? We know the rule, but we don’t know the ins and outs. And then I saw Clay Matthews, he had another one yesterday. What do you want the guy to do? You gotta put the guy down. How much is too much weight? What technique do you use? How do you go about it? We are still asking questions just like y’all are.

“Let’s be honest, that’s a difficult rule to gauge.”

23 responses to “William Hayes tore ACL trying to avoid roughing penalty

  5. “Unfortunately QB’s sell merch, not DE’s”

    What you think there aren’t tons of Mack jerseys flying off the shelves in Chicago? And for other pass rushers in other markets?

  6. Ridiculous rule that conflicts with natural physics of when your body is falling while attached to another person. Change the rule to cover picking up and physically “driving” QBs into the ground(unnatural motion)and fix it before more B.S. calls are made by the refs.

  8. chut26 says:
    September 24, 2018 at 3:32 pm
    Unfortunately QB’s sell merch, not DE’s
    ——————————-

    ever see how many endorsements JJ Watt has?

  10. From the standpoint of the NFLs bottom line, the QB is FAR more valuable than any other position. They would gladly have a D-Lineman go down with a season ending injury rather than a QB. This is not a hard decision for them. If the fact is that occasionally someone is going to get injured when a QB is sacked, they have stated that they would rather it not be the QB. From a business standpoint this makes perfect sense. From a personal and moral standpoint, asking one person to take the injury in place of another person is a far different matter. At this point, expecting the NFL to look out for anything other than their bottom line is not realistic.

  12. A bunch of people who never played the game make these stupid rules (all to avoid future player lawsuits), or else they wouldn’t be expecting guys to make split second moves like the football-illiterate idiots that they are.

  14. Lesson learned – take the penalty instead of trying to make yourself fall in some awkward position.

    All defenders should just run up the to the QB and two hand touch them. If refs don’t blow the whistle then go for the hit next time.

  16. If I’m a coach, I’m telling my players to ignore this rule.

    ====
    Except that play would have then been a 1st and 10 for Oakland from like 20 instead of a punt. How many times do you extend drives before you they start having to pay attention to the rule.

    I’m with you. It’s a stupid rule. The QBs get paid a lot of money to play the same sport. It’s not just the hitting of the QB. Just look at tackling in general around the league. It’s pathetic.

  17. This could all be avoided if the QB’s went with the Eli approach. When a defensive player gets within, say 3 yards, just fall down.

  18. The rule isn’t to protect the QB’s. It’s to protect the revenue stream, and that has a lot to do with watching great QB’s on TV. It’s in everyone’s best interest. It’s just like Tiger Woods. When he’s healthy, people turn on their TV sets to watch golf. He’s finally healthy. The prize money is bigger for all the golfers. The NFL has a lot of good young QB’s. When one goes down, TV sets get turned off. When TV sets get turned off, the guys like William Hayes make less money too.

  19. Is all of this “let’s protect the QB” speech by the NFL related to Fantasy Football? I mean, I saw Clay Mathews’ sack on Alex Smith and that seemed like a good sack, what else is a defender supposed to do?

  22. So I am in a Redskins bar in Baltimore. Nothing but Redskins fans and 1 Green Bay fan. When this play happened you would have thought you were in Green Bay. People are booing and throwing fits at the tv’s. People yelling, “you are ruining the game”. I have never seen a fan base react so violently about a terrible call that went FOR their team! It was amazing and I hope the NFL is paying attention.

