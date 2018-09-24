With Rodney McLeod’s status uncertain, Eagles may need safety help

Getty Images

The status of Eagles safety Rodney McLeod remains uncertain a day after teammate Jalen Mills‘ helmet collided with McLeod’s knee.

“We’re still honestly evaluating him today [and] probably tomorrow,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said during his weekly Monday press conference, via Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media. “I’ll probably have a better update for you on Wednesday quite honestly. He’s still being evaluated.”

Corey Graham replaced McLeod at free safety after McLeod’s third-quarter injury.

The Eagles might need safety help if McLeod is out as an injury would leave only Graham, starting strong safety Malcolm Jenkins and Deiondre Hall at the position. Hall has played only 12 special teams snaps and no defensive snaps since arriving in Philadelphia three weeks ago.

Eric Reid, T.J. Ward and Mike Mitchell are among the veteran safeties available in free agency.