Adam Gase on Patriots: Records are irrelevant right now

Getty Images

The Patriots’ 1-2 start has elicited a range of responses that can roughly be separated into two schools of thought.

One is that this is the year that things are headed off track in New England while the other focuses on past September stumbles on the way to great success in January and February. On Monday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that he doesn’t ” really care anything about any other year, or any other team, or any other month or anything else” but the coach of his Week Four opponent is keeping history in mind.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase’s team is 3-0, but he said Monday that the standings aren’t on his mind as he gets ready for a matchup with the AFC East’s longtime frontrunners.

“We’ve played three games. I mean, they’re going to do the same thing they always do — they’ll get better every week,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “They have a really good coaching staff and they have a Hall of Fame quarterback. I mean, the records are irrelevant right now. It doesn’t mean anything.”

The Dolphins’ own recent history says that it’s too early to know much of anything. They were 4-2 last season before losing eight of their last 10 games and they were 1-4 in 2016 before winning nine of the final 11 contests to advance to the playoffs.