Akeem Spence didn’t realize ripping helmets off was illegal

Dolphins defensive tackle Akeem Spence put his team in a bad situation Sunday, wiping out a drive-ending sack by Cameron Wake and leaving them short-handed after he was ejected for pulling Raiders guard Kelechi Osemele‘s helmet off.

But Spence insists he wasn’t trying to hurt anyone, and disputed the interpretation that he was trying to swing it at another Raider.

“Anybody that knows me, I’m always trying to be the first one to go celebrate with the teammate,” Spence said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “The guard, we know Oakland’s O-line, we know what they do, we know how they play, they’re extra after the whistle. And me, trying to go celebrate with a teammate, but a guy put hands on me and I’m simply trying to protect myself, keep him up off me and it turned into a little scrum so my teammates came over to help me. The rest is pretty much history. . . .

“Y’all saw the helmet in my hand, but me being the person that I am, I’m never going to hit nobody with a helmet. Never going to put nobody’s career in jeopardy, nothing like that. . . . I didn’t know they were handing out ejections for ripping guys’ helmets off now.”

The Raiders might have viewed it differently, and the officials certainly did.

But Spence seemed mostly sorry that he left his teammates behind, as his ejection came after defensive end William Hayes was lost for the season to a torn ACL.

“I felt really bad about it because I thought I almost took Cam’s sack away and then the defensive guys — lost a D-tackle, lost Will – and the defense is in a bad position,” Spence said. “The defense is out there with three D-tackles, three ends, trying to play a rotation that they never played, and I felt really bad for that. Just putting guys in an awkward position on defense, it sucks.”

It’s not the first time this season the Dolphins have been on the fringes of accepted behavior in a free society. In the opener, defensive end Andre Branch leveled Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan with a blind-side hit after an interception, giving him a concussion. Branch wasn’t fined for the hit itself, but was for taunting Lewan after the play.