Alliance of American Football reveals final four team names

AAF

All eight Alliance of American Football teams now have names and logos.

The AAF announced the names of the four teams in its eastern division last week and they’ve now announced the monikers for their western counterparts. The Arizona Hotshots, Salt Lake Stallions, San Diego Fleet and San Antonio Commanders will take the field for the upstart league’s inaugural season in February.

Two of the names reference the military presence in their home cities. San Antonio has a large active and retired population of military personnel while San Diego has a deep connection to the United States Navy.

Arizona’s name pays homage to the the firefighters for the United States Forest Service and other agencies that take on wildfires. The AAF’s video for the Stallions references the untamed West.