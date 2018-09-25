Aqib Talib to undergo ankle surgery

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Aqib Talib will undergo ankle surgery Thursday, coach Sean McVay said during his Tuesday press conference, via multiple tweets.

McVay said he is uncertain how long the recovery process will take, with the timetable determined after surgery.

Doctors originally diagnosed Talib with a high-ankle sprain, which would have kept him out at least a month. He underwent an MRI and got a second opinion Monday.

Talib, 32, started all three games. He played 35 snaps Sunday before leaving with his injury.

Talib has two pass breakups and a forced fumble this season.

The Rams’ other starting cornerback, Marcus Peters, is expected to miss at least Thursday night’s game with a calf strain. McVay called Peters “day to day.”