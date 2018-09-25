Ben Roethlisberger: Biggest issues were outside locker room

Getty Images

Steelers guard Ramon Foster said last week that the drama that swirled around the team while they went without a win in the first two weeks of the season had to “die out.”

Foster suggested the best way to eradicate that drama was to start winning games and the Steelers did exactly that on Monday night in Tampa. It wasn’t the prettiest or easiest of nights, but the 30-27 win still makes things less stormy around the team.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team is “used to it” after the game and added that he felt things were never that bad inside the team.

“The biggest issue was outside the locker room, people perceiving different things,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com. “Not saying we don’t have issues — all teams have issues, different things going on — but I think it was a little bigger than it really is.”

A win next week would leave the Steelers at 2-1-1 through the first quarter of the season and that would look and feel a lot better than how things looked before Monday night. That would be a positive development under any circumstances, but the fact that it would come against the Ravens in prime time would push the tumult even further into the corner.