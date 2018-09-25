Bengals sign Adolphus Washington off Cowboys practice squad

Getty Images

The Bengals lost defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow to a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and they’re making a new addition to their defensive line on Tuesday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the team is signing defensive tackle Adolphus Washington. Washington had been on the Cowboys practice squad.

The move brings Washington back to where he attended high school before going on to play for Ohio State. Washington was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2016 draft and opened this season with Buffalo, but was released after playing in their first game of the season.

Washington started 21 games over the last two seasons and recorded 56 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his 31 appearances in Buffalo.