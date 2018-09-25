Bills sign Jeremiah Sirles after trading Marshall Newhouse

Getty Images

The Bills signed free agent offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year deal after trading Marshall Newhouse to the Panthers. The team announced the trade for a future conditional draft pick.

Sirles most recently was with the Panthers. Carolina placed Sirles on injured reserve during final cuts but released him with an injury settlement Sept. 6.

The offensive lineman has appeared in 30 career games with 15 starts. Fourteen of those starts came with the Vikings the past two seasons.

The Chargers originally signed Sirles as an undrafted rookie in 2014. They traded him to Minnesota for a sixth-round pick in 2016.