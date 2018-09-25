Buccaneers place Chris Conte on injured reserve

Getty Images

Buccaneers safety Chris Conte added injury to insult on Monday night.

Flattened by a double-thumping stiff arm on a long catch and run from Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, Conte later exited the game after aggravating a knee injury. The Buccaneers placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers filled Conte’s roster spot by elevating cornerback Jeff Richards from the practice squad.

Conte, 29, has spent four years with the Bucs after four with the Bears. He has 104 regular-season appearances and 93 starts.