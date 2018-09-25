Bucs sign Andrew Adams

Getty Images

The Bucs signed safety Andrew Adams to take Chris Conte‘s roster spot. Tampa Bay placed Conte on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury.

Adams, 25, started 17 games the past two seasons and appeared in 13 others. He becomes the team’s most experienced safety.

Justin Evans has appeared in 19 career games, Isaiah Johnson seven and Jordan Whitehead three.

Adams, who signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut in 2016, has 80 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in his career.

He led the Giants with 14 tackles in the preseason, but they waived him out of the preseason.