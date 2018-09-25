Chargers promote Justin Jackson, waive Detrez Newsome

Getty Images

The Chargers promoted running back Justin Jackson from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Detrez Newsome.

In May, Los Angeles made Jackson a seventh-round pick out of Northwestern. He finished his college career as the school’s all-time leading rusher and ranks third all-time in the Big 10 with 6,289 yards. He also scored 42 career touchdowns.

Newsome made the Chargers’ 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Western Carolina.

The Chargers have three running backs on the roster with Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and Jackson.