Chuck Arnold replacing Peter McLoughlin as Seahawks team president

The Seahawks made a significant change to the structure of their business operations on Monday as the team replaced Peter McLoughlin as team president with previous team Chief Operating Officer Chuck Arnold.

Burt Kolde, vice-chairman of the Seahawks and Vulcan Inc., said the restructuring was precipitated by McLoughlin’s contract nearing its conclusion.

McLoughlin (right in photo) replaced Tod Leiweke – who would later become the NFL’s COO – as the team’s president in 2010. A team press release stated McLoughlin “will be leaving the organization by mutual agreement.”

Additionally, the team announced Chris McGowan will be promoted to Vulcan Sports and Entertainment Chief Executive Officer. McGowan has been serving as team president of the Portland Trail Blazers, who are also owned by Seahawks owner Paul Allen.

Arnold will manage all team business operations. He will also serve as President of First & Goal Inc., overseeing management of CenturyLink Field, CenturyLink Field Event Center, First & Goal Hospitality and WaMu Theater.

Allen isn’t a frequent attendee of league meetings and McLoughlin had routinely dispatched to serve as the team’s representative at such events through his tenure with the team. Arnold will likely assume those duties as well moving forward.