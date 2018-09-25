Cowboys sign Caraun Reid, place Datone Jones on IR

Getty Images

The Cowboys have resisted making any big changes to their offense, but they made a small tweak to their defensive line on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Caraun Reid to the 53-man roster. He takes the place of Datone Jones, who has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Reid was among the final cuts by the Cowboys at the end of the summer. He played one game for the Lions last season, seven games for the Chargers in 2016 and 26 more games for the Lions from 2014 to 2015. He has 36 career tackles and three sacks.

Jones made his 2018 debut last Sunday and played four games for the team last year as well. The 2013 first-round pick opened his pro career with the Packers.