Dalvin Cook practices, with “possibility” he plays

Dalvin Cook was on the field with his teammates for practice Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports. That’s a good sign for the Vikings, who hope to have their running back return to the lineup Thursday night.

“There’s a possibility [Cook plays],” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via video from the Vikings website. “I mean, I always hope to have him. But there’s a chance he could play.”

Cook did not practice Monday, leaving at least some question about his availability.

Cook, whose hamstring injury kept him out of last week’s game, continues to call himself “day to day.”

“It’s still taking this thing day to day and seeing how I feel Thursday,’’ Cook said before Tuesday’s practice. “It’s just something you can’t control, so it’s just how it feels Thursday.’’