Davon House needs shoulder surgery, headed to IR

The Packers will place cornerback Davon House on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

House needs surgery on the shoulder that has bothered him all season, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

House, 29, played all three games this season. He played 29 defensive snaps and 50 on special teams, making two tackles.

His injury explains why the Packers worked out cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and David Amerson on Tuesday.

The Packers made House a fourth-round pick in 2011. He spent four years in Green Bay before signing with the Jaguars.

He returned to Green Bay last year after the Jaguars cut him.