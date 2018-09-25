Dirk Koetter remains mum on QB plans for Week Four

AP

After the Buccaneers lost to the Steelers on Monday night, head coach Dirk Koetter was asked if Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain the starting quarterback for Week Four’s game against the Bears or if Jameis Winston would go right back into the lineup after the end of his suspension.

Koetter didn’t answer and said he’d “love to get a chance to talk to Jameis face to face before I tell the rest of the world.” Koetter’s spoken to Winston and Fitzpatrick, but the rest of the world will have to wait for anything official.

Per multiple reporters in Tampa, Koetter said Tuesday that both quarterbacks know what the plan is for Sunday, but that he won’t be sharing as to keep the Bears in the dark about who will be under center.

While Fitzpatrick had a rocky first half against the Steelers, he still became the first player in league history to throw for 400 yards in three straight games and nearly rallied the Bucs to a comeback win. Even if it wasn’t a short week with a bye to come in Week Five, that would be a compelling case to keep things as they are and a report last weekend indicated that will be the case.